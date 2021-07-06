This Indian Railway Zone Registered Highest Ever Freight Revenue In June Quarter

North Central zone recorded the best ever freight loading in the first quarter of any fiscal

The North Central Railway zone registered the highest ever growth in freight loading and collection of revenue through freight operations in the April-June quarter of the financial year 2021-22. Headquartered the Allahabad, the railway zone recorded the best ever freight loading in the first quarter of any fiscal year, said VK Tripathi, General Manager of the North Central zone in a recent press conference. (Also Read: Indian Railways Freight Loading Up 20.37% To 112.65 Million Tonnes In June 2021 )

During the first quarter of the current fiscal year, the originating freight loading stood at 4.32 million tonnes, compared to 3.24 million tonnes in the corresponding period of last year, marking a growth of 33.3 per cent year-on-year for the north-central zone.

During the three months, the originating good earnings stood at Rs 437.57 crore, compared to Rs 352.33 crore in the same period last year, recording a growth of 24.19 per cent year-on-year. The railway zone witnessed a significant increase in the loading of cement, containers, fly ash, among others.

The national transporter recently announced its freight loading figures for June 21, registering an increase of 20.37 per cent year-on-year to 112.65 million tonnes. Its' freight loading for the same month last year stood at 93.59 million tonnes. Moreover, in June 2021, the sector registered its highest-ever freight loading in 10 months - between September 2020 - June 2021.

Indian Railways earned ₹ 1,11,86.81 crore from freight loading last month - 26.7 per cent higher, compared to the corresponding month last year, when it earned ₹ 8,829.68 crore. In the financial year 2020-21, Indian Railways registered double-digit growth in freight traffic and a 10 per cent increase in freight loading, compared to the previous fiscal 2019-20.