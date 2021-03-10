Indian Railways Flags Off 3000 HP Cape Gauge Locomotive For Export To Mozambique

Indian Railways flagged off the 3000 HP cape gauge locomotive indigenously developed by the Banaras Locomotive Works, Varanasi through video conferencing on Wednesday, March 10 for export to Mozambique. Railway Minister Piyush Goyal flagged off the indigenously developed locomotive virtually in the presence of other dignitaries who joined the vent site virtually or in person. According to a statement released by the Railway Ministry, Indian Railways is exporting the first batch of two locomotives as part of the total order of six locomotives, which are 3000 HP cape gauge locomotives, as well as 90 stainless steel passenger coaches to Mozambique.