Railways Reduces AC Fares In These 5 Express Trains. Check Full List Here

The Railway Board has also directed other zonal railways to adopt the SWR dynamic fare fixing.

Indian Railways operated South Western Railway (SWR) has slashed fares of 5 express trains originating from Bengaluru, Gadag and Mysuru in Karnataka to encourage more passengers to travel in air-conditioned (AC) coaches or chair cars of trains, reported news agency IANS (Indo Asian News Agency). According to an official as quoted by IANS, AC ticket fares have been cut as part of the dynamic fare fixing based on traffic pattern than on demand-supply ratio. The Railway Board has also directed other zonal railways to adopt the SWR dynamic fare fixing on passenger traffic model in order to boost train travelling.

Here's a list of trains in which AC fares have been slashed by railways:

1. The AC fare in Gadag-Mumbai express has been reduced to Rs 435 from Rs 495 with effect from November 11 up to Solapur in western Maharashtra after Kalburagi in northwest Karnataka, the report said.

2. AC fare in Mysuru-Shirdi weekly express has been reduced to Rs 260 from Rs 495 between Mysuru and Bengaluru from December 3.

Advertisement

3. Three AC fare in Yesvantpur-Bikaner Express between Bengaluru and Hubballi will now be Rs 590 instead of Rs 735 from November 30, as mentioned by IANS report.

4. Three AC fare in Yesvantpur-Secunderabad Express will be priced at Rs 305 from Rs 345. The new revised charge will be applicable from November 22.

5. South Western Railway (SWR) has also lowered AC fare of Bengaluru's Yesvantpur-Hubballi weekly express to Rs 590. Earlier, the price was Rs 735. (With IANS inputs)