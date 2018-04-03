Gatimaan Express, India's Fastest Train, To Serve More Destinations: 5 Points

Here are five things to know about Gatimaan Express trains:
1. The extended Gatimaan Express service will run six days a week except Friday.
2. The extension of Gatimaan Express "will facilitate movement of tourists to various tourist attractions in and around Gwalior and Jhansi of Bundelkhand region," the press release noted. The move will also boost the tourism in the region, the ministry said.
3. Previously, the Gatimaan Express ran between Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station (Delhi) and Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh).
4. Gatimaan Express coaches come with many features such as bio-toilets and balanced draft gear couplers for a smooth ride.
5. Gatiman Express trains comprise two executive AC chair cars and eight AC chair car coaches.
Gatiman Express extended run timetable
|Details of Extension up to Gwalior
|Train No 12050 Nizammuddin-Gwalior Gatimaan Exp
|Stations
|Train No 12049 Gwalior-Nizammuddin Gatimaan Exp
|Departure-08:10
|Nizammuddin
|Arrival -19:30
|09:50-09:55
|Agra Cantt
|17:45-17:50
|Arrival - 11:25
|Gwalior
|Departure-16:15
|Details of Extension up to Jhansi
|Train No 12050 Nizammuddin-Jhansi Gatimaan Exp
|Train No 12049 Jhansi-Nizammuddin Gatimaan Exp.
|Departure-08:10
|Nizammuddin
|Arrival -19:30
|09:50-09:55
|Agra Cantt
|17:45-17:50
|11:16-11:18
|Gwalior
|16:05-16:07
|Arrival -12:35
|Jhansi
|Departure-15:05
|Source: The Ministry of Railways
The first Gatimaan Express train was flagged off in April 2016.