Indian Railways Undertakes Third Party Audit Of Bridges, FOBs For Maintenance

The major benefits of the audit were found in bridges, FOBs at stations in Mumbai

In order to maintain safety and maintain the infrastructural condition of railway premises, Indian Railways authorities conducted a third-party audit of critical bridges, foot-over-bridges, and road-over-bridges identified across the railway network. According to a statement released by the Railway Ministry, the objective of the audit by agencies was to get a bird's eye view of the condition of critical infrastructural components of these structures which may have been affected in corrosion-prone areas. The major benefits of the audit were found in bridges, FOBs at stations in Mumbai.