Central Railways Posts 26% Increase in Ticket Checking Earnings in April 2018

Central Railway has detected a total of 4.40 lakh cases of ticketless/irregular travel and unbooked luggage in the month of April 2018, as against 3.59 lakh cases in the corresponding month of last year i.e. April 2017, showing an increase of 22.44%. The earnings realized from such ticketless/irregular travel during the month of April 2018 is Rs 25.90 crore as against Rs. 20.49 crore registered during the April 2017 showing an increase of 26.41 % in earnings.
In addition during the month of April 2018, 867 cases of transfer of reserved journey tickets were detected and Rs. 7.29 lakh recovered as penalty.
CommentsCentral Railway appeals to the passengers to travel with proper and valid railway tickets in order to avoid inconvenience and travel with dignity. In another development, IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation) offers cancellation of e-tickets online till chart preparation of Indian Railways train, as mentioned on the official website of IRCTC. If the user wishes to cancel his/her e-ticket, he/she can do so till the time of chart preparation for the train. For train starting up to 12 noon the chart preparation is usually done on the previous night.