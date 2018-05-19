Central Railways Posts 26% Increase in Ticket Checking Earnings in April 2018 Central Railways cracks down heavily against the Ticketless travelers

Central Railway has detected a total of 4.40 lakh cases of ticketless/irregular travel and unbooked luggage in the month of April 2018, as against 3.59 lakh cases in the corresponding month of last year i.e. April 2017, showing an increase of 22.44%. The earnings realized from such ticketless/irregular travel during the month of April 2018 is Rs 25.90 crore as against Rs. 20.49 crore registered during the April 2017 showing an increase of 26.41 % in earnings.



In addition during the month of April 2018, 867 cases of transfer of reserved journey tickets were detected and Rs. 7.29 lakh recovered as penalty.



Central Railway appeals to the passengers to travel with proper and valid railway tickets in order to avoid inconvenience and travel with dignity.









Indian Railways' Central division posted a record ticket checking earnings of Rs 25.90 crore in the month of April 2018 through its intensive campaign against ticketless and irregular travel. In its endeavor to provide better services to bonafide rail users and also to curb the ticketless travel, Central Railway has regularly taken innovative steps. Senior Officers are closely monitoring the revenue loss due to ticketless travel and such other irregularities.Central Railway has detected a total of 4.40 lakh cases of ticketless/irregular travel and unbooked luggage in the month of April 2018, as against 3.59 lakh cases in the corresponding month of last year i.e. April 2017, showing an increase of 22.44%. The earnings realized from such ticketless/irregular travel during the month of April 2018 is Rs 25.90 crore as against Rs. 20.49 crore registered during the April 2017 showing an increase of 26.41 % in earnings.In addition during the month of April 2018, 867 cases of transfer of reserved journey tickets were detected and Rs. 7.29 lakh recovered as penalty. Central Railway appeals to the passengers to travel with proper and valid railway tickets in order to avoid inconvenience and travel with dignity.