Indian Parents Still Have A Preference For Sons, Says Economic Survey There are, notionally, over 21 million "unwanted girls" or girls whose parents wanted boys. The Economic Survey notes that the society's main aim should be to consign these "odious categories" to history

The survey traditionally gives an overview of the economy and makes suggestions ahead of the Budget.



"Families where a son is born are more likely to stop having children than families where a girl is born. This is suggestive of parents employing 'stopping rules', or having children until they have as many sons as they want," says the survey.



Because of this preference, there are, notionally, over 21 million "unwanted girls" or girls whose parents wanted boys. The survey notes that the society's main aim should be to consign these "odious categories" to history.



The survey comes a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his monthly radio show Mann Ki Baat, gave a shout-out to women who had excelled in various fields.



The survey studied the Sex Ratio of the Last Child (SRLC) using decades of data from the demographic and health survey, and it was heavily skewed in favour of boys.

Chief Economic Adviser Arvind Subramanian presented the Economic Survey today.



The survey lists the government's 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao', 'Sukanya Samridhi Yojana' and mandatory maternity leave rules as steps in the right direction.



But on a brighter note, the survey says India has done better that other economies on several scores.



Over 62 per cent women in India were involved in decisions about their own health in 2005-06 but the number increased to 74.5 per cent in 2015-16.



The percentage of women who did not experience physical or emotional violence also increased from 63 to 71 per cent.



A report last year by the United Nations Population Fund had pointed out that Indian families prefer a son believing that a son can support their economic needs.



