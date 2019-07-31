NDTVBusiness हिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்AppsTrainsArt
Profit
Home | Earnings

Indian Oil Profit Nearly Halves To Rs 3,596 Crore In June Quarter

The company said its total revenue rose 0.48 per cent to Rs 153109.93 crore in the quarter ended June 30.

Earnings | | Updated: July 31, 2019 15:41 IST
Indian Oil Corporation, the country's largest fuel retailer, on Wednesday reported a net profit of Rs 3596.11 crore for the April-June period. That marked a decline of 47.36 per cent compared to the corresponding period a year ago. In a regulatory filing during market hours, the company said its total revenue rose 0.48 per cent to Rs 153109.93 crore in the quarter ended June 30.

Shares in Indian Oil Corporation ended 3.86 per cent higher at Rs 138.70 apiece on the BSE, outperforming the benchmark Sensex index which finished at a gain of 0.22 per cent.



