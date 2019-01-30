NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Profit
Home | Earnings

Indian Oil Reports 91% Slump In December Quarter Profit

Net profit came in at Rs 717 crore ($100.66 million) in the quarter ended December 31, 2018, compared with Rs 7,883 crore a year earlier.

Earnings | | Updated: January 30, 2019 14:15 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Indian Oil Reports 91% Slump In December Quarter Profit

Average gross refining margin declined to $5.83 per barrel in the April-December period


Indian Oil Corp (IOC) reported nearly 91 per cent slump in quarterly profit on Wednesday, as a plunge in global crude prices took a toll on margins of oil refiners and marketing companies.

The three public sector companies - IOC, Bharat Petroleum Corp and Hindustan Petroleum Corp - were forced to take a price cut in October, hurting their margins as the government wanted to cushion the impact of high crude oil prices on consumers.

Net profit came in at Rs 717 crore ($100.66 million) in the quarter ended December 31, 2018, compared with Rs 7,883 crore a year earlier.

Average gross refining margin declined to $5.83 per barrel in the April-December period from $8.28 per barrel in the year-ago period, the country's top refiner said on Wednesday.

($1 = Rs 71.23)

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

IOC earningsIOC shares

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Mahatma GandhiInterim BudgetMartyrs' DayMahatma Gandhi QuotesMamata BanerjeeUnion BudgetRahul GandhiLive TVManohar ParrikarHOP LiveLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusBudget 2019Upcoming MoviesFish DeadPUBGRedmi GoHonor View 20

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.
Top