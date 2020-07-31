Indian Oil Net Profit Slips 47% To Rs 1,911 Crore In June Quarter, Shares Fall 1%

Revenue from operations fell to Rs 88,937 crore during the quarter, as compared to Rs 1.5 lakh crore, a year ago

Indian Oil Net Profit Slips 47% To Rs 1,911 Crore In June Quarter, Shares Fall 1%

Indian Oil's revenues and profits fell due to poor fuel demand

Indian Oil Corporation, the country's top refiner reported a net profit of Rs 1,911 crore in the first quarter (April-June), a decline of 46.85 per cent from the same period last year, when the company posted a profit of Rs 3,596 crore. Revenue from operations fell to Rs 88,937 crore during the quarter, as compared to Rs 1.5 lakh crore, a year ago, as the coronavirus-induced lockdown led to poor fuel demand.

The impact of lockdown could be felt in Indian Oil's margins too. The company recorded gross refining margin - profit from converting a barrel of oil into refined products - of minus $1.98 per barrel in the three months leading to June, compared with $4.69 per barrel a year ago.

On a sequential (quarter-to-quarter) basis however, Indian Oil staged a turnaround as the refiner witnessed a net loss of Rs 5,185.30 crore in the January-March quarter of last financial year. 

The oil company's stock declined sharply following the results. At 2:50 pm, the IOC stock was down 1.13 per cent, the shares priced at Rs 87.55 apiece.

Comments
Indian Oil quarterly earningsIndian Oil Q1 profit

Also Read

Track Coronavirus pandemic in India and get the latest COVID-19 news from around the world on ndtv.com/coronavirus

Watch Live News:

nd-india