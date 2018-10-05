NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Indian Oil, MRPL To Buy 9 Million Barrels Of Oil From Iran In November: Report

The United States has said it plans to impose new sanctions targeting Iran's oil sector on November 4.

October 05, 2018
New Delhi: The government will buy 9 million barrels of Iranian oil in November, an industry source told Reuters, indicating that the world's third biggest oil importer would continue to buy crude from the Islamic republic despite US sanctions coming into force on November 4. Indian Oil Corp will lift 6 million barrels of Iranian oil and Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd 3 million barrels, the source with the knowledge of the matter said.

The United States has said it plans to impose new sanctions targeting Iran's oil sector on November 4 with the aim of stopping the country's involvement in conflicts in Syria and Iraq, and bringing the Islamic Republic to the negotiating table for its ballistic missile programme.

© Thomson Reuters 2018

