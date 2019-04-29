Indian Oil Hiring Research Officers: Salary, Benefits, Other Details Here

IOCL career: A total of 24 research officers will be hired by the company.

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), the country's largest commercial enterprise and largest state-run crude oil refinery operator, is hiring research officers and a chief research manager. The hiring is on for its research and development (R&D) facility located at Faridabad in the National Capital Region (NCR). IOCL will be hiring a total of 24 research officers (upper age limit of 32 years) and one chief research manager (upper age limit of 45 years). IOCL is looking for energetic and dedicated PhDs for recruitment as research officer/chief research manager in R&D centre in various research areas, Indian Oil said in an official statement on its website www.ioclrnd.com. (Also Read: Diesel Prices Hiked Across Metros, Check Rates Here)

Here are the details of eligibility, pay scale and qualifications required for R&D job openings at IOCL:

Indian Oil is accepting online applications from candidates and last date to apply for the job is May 21, 2019. The pay scale for research officers is between Rs. 60,000-1,80,000 and Rs. 1,00,000-2,60,000 for chief research manager, Indian Oil said. In addition, the selected candidates will receive dearness allowance (DA) and other allowances, according to the rules of the Corporation in force, as amended from time to time.

Other allowances /benefits include HRA/subsidized housing accommodation (depending upon place of posting), medical facilities, gratuity, contributory provident fund, employees' pension scheme, group personal accident insurance scheme, leave encashment, leave travel concession (LTC)/ LFA, contributory superannuation benefit fund scheme, conveyance advance/ maintenance reimbursement, performance related pay (PRP) etc as per rules of the corporation shall be payable to the selected candidates, Indian Oil added.

Below are details of number of vacancies and qualifications required for IOCL R&D job:

Post/Area No. of Vacancies Qualifications Research Officer (Grade A). Research Area: Fuels & Additives 4 Full Time Ph.D in Chemistry with minimum 65% marks in graduation and postgraduation. Research Officer (Grade A). Research Area: Analytical Techniques & Characterisation 2 Full Time Ph.D in Chemistry with minimum 65 per cent marks in graduation and post-graduation. Research Officer. Research Area: Fuel Cells 1 Full Time Ph.D in Chemistry with minimum 65 per cent marks in graduation and post-graduation. Research Officer. Research Area: Batteries 1 Full Time Ph.D in Electro-Chemistry with minimum 65% marks in graduation and post-graduation. Research Officer (Grade A). Research Area: Catalysts 3 Full time Ph.D in catalysis/material sciences with minimum 65% marks in graduation and post-graduation. Research Officer: (Grade A). Research Area: Petrochemicals & Polymers 3 Full Time Ph.D in organic/ organo-metallics/ polymer chemistry with minimum 65% marks in graduation as well as in post-graduation. Research Officer (Grade A). Research Area: Nanotechnology 5 Full time Ph.D in Chemistry with minimum 65% marks in graduation and post-graduation "Research Officer (Grade A). Research Area: Product Development (Industrial Lubricants, Synthetic Lubricants, Grease)" 5 Full time Ph.D in Chemistry with minimum 65% marks in graduation and post-graduation Chief Research Manager (Grade E). Research Area Industrial and Biotechnology 1 Full Time Ph. D in Biotechnology/Micro-biology/Molecular Biology with minimum 65% marks in graduation and post-graduation. Minimum 15 years of experience in relevant area after Ph.D for grade E. The experience should be in Industrial Biotechnology/ Bio-Energy/Bioprocess/ Bioremediation/ Molecular Biology/ Enzymology. The experience should reflect capabilities for leading research projects.

Source: IOCL

Here is how to apply for IOCL job opening:

The prospective candidates are required to submit their applications online only. Manual applications will not be entertained.

The online application will be available under "What's New" Section on iocl.com (home page of corporate website of Indian Oil) and also on "Indian Oil for Careers" link.

Candidates must read the instructions carefully and thereafter fill-in the online application form giving accurate information. The candidates will be wholly/ exclusively responsible for the information/ details so filled/ provided by them in their ONLINE application form.

The link will remain active from 22.04.2019, 12: 00 hrs to 21.05.2019, 15:00 hrs only.

The candidates should have the following relevant documents readily available with them before they commence the online application process. All these documents will be required to be uploaded at the time of filling-in the online application form.

Last date for application is May 21, 2019.

Candidates belonging to General, OBC, EWS, Ex-servicemen categories are required to deposit Rs. 300 as application fee. While the SC and ST candidates will be exempted from payment of application fee.

Research work carried out during Ph.D will not be considered as work experience and all the qualifications should have only been obtained through full time regular course from a recognized University / Institute / Board.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.