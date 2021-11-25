Indian Oil Gives Rs 2,424 Crore To Government As Dividend Tranche

Indian Oil Corporation has paid Rs 2,424 crore as dividend tranche to the government

State-owned oil marketing company Indian Oil Corporation on Thursday paid Rs 2,424 crore in terms of a dividend tranche to the government.

Tuhin Kanta Pandey, secretary in the department of investment and public asset management (DIPAM), announced this through his official Twitter handle.

Government has received Rs 2424 crore from Indian Oil Corporation Ltd as dividend tranche. pic.twitter.com/Lq2tpuAN6z — Secretary, DIPAM (@SecyDIPAM) November 25, 2021

Till now in the current fiscal, the government has received Rs 20,222 crore in terms of dividend from several state-owned entities.

Indian Oil Corporation is the largest oil retailer in the country and accounts for nearly 50 per cent market share of nation's petroleum products. It had recorded sales to the tune of 81.027 million metric tonnes in 2020-21.

Last month government had received a final dividend of Rs 6,665 crore from privatisation-bound Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) for 2020-21.