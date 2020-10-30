Indian Oil Profit Beats On Inventory Gains, Lower Expenses

Indian Oil Corp Ltd, the country's top refiner, reported an eleven-fold rise in second-quarter profit on Friday that beat analysts' estimates on inventory gains and lower expenses.

The company, along with subsidiary Chennai Petroleum, controls about a third of the country's 5 million-barrels-per-day (bpd) refining capacity.

Net profit for the state-owned company rose to Rs 6,227 crore in the three months ended September30, from Rs 563 crore a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of Rs 2,820 crore, according to Refinitiv data.

Shares of the company were up 2.1 per cent as of 12:34 pm.

Total expenses fell 16.6 per cent, while the change in inventories for finished goods, stock in trade and work in progress were at a gain of Rs 1,637 crore against a loss of Rs 6,066 crore a year ago.

For the April-September period, average gross refining margin, which is the difference between the cost of crude oil processed and the prices of refined products, rose to $3.46 per barrel from $2.96 per barrel.