Indian Aviation Demand Likely To Be Subdued In Current Financial Year: Report

The demand scenario in Indian aviation is likely to remain very subdued until at least the end of second quarter of financial year 2021, with no certainty of revival in the second half, advisory firm CAPA India said in its June Report, as the daily acceleration in Covid-19 cases across the country has weakened consumer confidence and specially impacted traffic between metros.

In its report released on July 3, 2020, CAPA India said that since the resumption of domestic operations on May 25, 2020, demand has been weaker than expected. The aviation industry has achieved a load factor of just around 55 per cent in the first quarter of this financial year despite operating at merely 30 per cent of its usual capacity.

The month of June saw around 70,000 daily passengers on an average, compared to nearly 400,000 daily domestic airline passengers in the same month last year, amounting to a year-on-year decline of around 80 per cent.