NDTVBusiness हिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்AppsTrainsArt
Profit
Home | Stocks

Indiabulls Housing Shares Rise As Petitioner Withdraws Case

The company said the petitioner had admitted in court that petition was defective in nature and that he would approach the court after rectifying it.

Stocks | | Updated: June 13, 2019 14:13 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Indiabulls Housing Shares Rise As Petitioner Withdraws Case
BENGALURU: 

Indiabulls Housing Finance on Thursday said a writ petition alleging financial misdeeds against the mortgage lender had been withdrawn, sending shares over 10 per cent higher.

A criminal writ petition filed on Monday in Supreme Court, alleging that about Rs 98,000 crore ($14 billion) had been siphoned out of the company by senior officials using a web of shell companies.

The company said on Wednesday the petitioner had admitted in court that the petition was defective in nature and that he would approach the court after rectifying it.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Indiabulls Housing FinanceIndiabulls Housing Finance shares

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Cyclone VayuWeatherWorld Cup 2019World Cup Points TableWorld Cup ScheduleIndia vs New ZealandLive TVCyclone Vayu LiveBest TVsInverter ACWatch BrandsSunscreen LotionCharcoal Face MasksCosmetic BrandsHonor 20

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.
Top