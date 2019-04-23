India To Get Extra Oil From Major Producers To Make Up For Iran Oil Loss: Dharmendra Pradhan

Mr Pradhan said India has put in place a robust plan for adequate supply of crude oil to refineries.

India will get additional supplies from other major oil producing countries to compensate for loss of Iranian oil, Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan tweeted on Tuesday.

Govt has put in place a robust plan for adequate supply of crude oil to Indian refineries.There will be additional supplies from other major oil producing countries;Indian refineries are fully prepared to meet the national demand for petrol,diesel & other Petroleum products — Chowkidar Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) April 23, 2019

The United States on Monday demanded that buyers of Iranian oil stop purchases by May 1 or face sanctions, ending six months of waivers which had allowed Iran's eight biggest buyers, most of them in Asia, to continue to import limited volumes.

"Indian refineries are fully prepared to meet the national demand for petrol, diesel and other petroleum products," he said.

