NDTVBusiness हिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்AppsTrainsArt
Profit
Home | Commodities

India To Get Extra Oil From Major Producers To Make Up For Iran Oil Loss: Dharmendra Pradhan

The United States on Monday demanded that buyers of Iranian oil stop purchases by May 1 or face sanctions.

Commodities | | Updated: April 23, 2019 10:48 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
India To Get Extra Oil From Major Producers To Make Up For Iran Oil Loss: Dharmendra Pradhan

Mr Pradhan said India has put in place a robust plan for adequate supply of crude oil to refineries.


New Delhi: 

India will get additional supplies from other major oil producing countries to compensate for loss of Iranian oil, Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan tweeted on Tuesday.

The United States on Monday demanded that buyers of Iranian oil stop purchases by May 1 or face sanctions, ending six months of waivers which had allowed Iran's eight biggest buyers, most of them in Asia, to continue to import limited volumes.

Mr Pradhan said India has put in place a robust plan for adequate supply of crude oil to refineries.

"Indian refineries are fully prepared to meet the national demand for petrol, diesel and other petroleum products," he said.



Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Crude oilIran Oil Loss

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Election 2019Phase 3 ElectionLok Sabha Election 2019Election 2019 Phase 3General ElectionAssembly ElectionsElections 2019Lok Sabha Election DatesLive NewsIPL 2019PNR StatusEntertainment NewsUpcoming MoviesIPL TicketsRealme 3 ProRedmi Y3Realme C2West Bengal ElectionsGoa ElectionHow to Vote India

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.
Top