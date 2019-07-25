India To Get Above-Average Monsoon Rains In Next Two Weeks: Weather Office

India is likely to get above-average rainfall in the next two weeks after receiving below average rains in the past two weeks, a weather department official said on Thursday.

Monsoon rains are crucial for India's farm output and economic growth as about 55 per cent of the country's arable land is reliant on rainfall and agriculture forms about 15 per cent of a $2.5 trillion economy.

"In the next two weeks, we are likely to get above average rainfall, which will be well distributed across the country," said an official with the India Meteorological Department.

India has received 17 per cent less rain than average since the monsoon season began on June 1.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.