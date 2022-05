India will continue to purchase cheaper crude oil from Russia

India will continue to buy "cheap oil" from Russia but has not finalised terms of the discount, a senior government official familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

The average price at which the world's third largest oil importer buys crude is above $100 a barrel, the government official said.

