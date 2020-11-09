India To Be Key Driver Of Global Oil Demand In Coming Decades: Oil Minister

India's share of global energy consumption was set to rise from the current 7 per cent to 12 per cent by 2050, oil minister Dharmendra Pradhan said.

India To Be Key Driver Of Global Oil Demand In Coming Decades: Oil Minister

India's fuel demand has almost recovered to pre-COVID-19 levels and the nation will experience the fastest growth in energy consumption among all large economies in the coming decades, oil minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Monday.

In October local sales of gasoline, gasoil and cooking gas in India, the world's third biggest oil consumer and importer, rose from year-ago levels, Mr Pradhan said oil conference ADIPEC.

Newsbeep

He said India's share of global energy consumption was set to rise from the current 7 per cent to 12 per cent by 2050.

Comments
Dharmendra PradhanOil demand

Also Read

For the latest election news, analysis and live updates on Bihar Elections 2020, log on to NDTV.com/elections

Watch Live News:

nd-india