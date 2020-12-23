Government To Study Arbitration Case Award In Cairn Energy Plc

The government will be studying the award and all its aspects carefully with its counsels.

The government has said that it will explore all legal avenues in the arbitration case that it lost to Cairn Energy Plc. The government's statement followed that from Cairn Energy Plc which said that it had won the arbitration against the Indian government over a tax dispute arising from demand of $1.2 billion from tax department on listing of Indian operations back in 2007.

The government will consider all options including legal recourse after studying the award passed by tribunal in the arbitration case by Cairn Energy Plc, the finance ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

The government will be studying the award and all its aspects carefully in consultation with its counsels, it said.

"After such consultations, the government will consider all options and take a decision on further course of action, including legal remedies,” the government added.