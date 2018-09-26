NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Profit
India Set To Overtake Japan As No. 3 Economy By 2030: Report

China is set to edge out the U.S. as they retain the top two spots in 2030, with India taking the third spot, according to HSBC estimates.

Economy | (c) 2018 Bloomberg | | Updated: September 26, 2018 11:34 IST
India was seen as "among the most striking" gainers in the bank's long-term rankings

Fresh off its climb to No. 6 in the world as of 2017, India's economy is forecast to take the No. 3 spot by 2030, according to a report by HSBC Holdings Plc.

The South Asian giant was seen as "among the most striking" gainers in the bank's long-term rankings, leap-frogging Germany and Japan largely on account of the economy's rapid growth and a rising working-age population that's the envy of an aging developed world.

China is set to edge out the U.S. as they retain the top two spots in 2030 at $26 trillion and $25.2 trillion, respectively, with India taking the third spot at $5.9 trillion, according to HSBC estimates.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

