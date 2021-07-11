India Secures Khadi Trademark Registrations In Bhutan, UAE & Mexico

India has secured trademark registration for "Khadi" brand name in UAE, Bhutan and Mexico

In a shot in the arm for India, Khadi and Village Industry Commission (KVIC) has secured trademark registration for brand name "Khadi" in Bhutan, United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Mexico.

KVIC obtained the latest trademark registration in Bhutan on July 9, while the same was granted in UAE on June 28 this year. With this, KVIC has successfully secured trademark registration for the first time in a Gulf country.

Till date, KVIC has had trademark registrations in certain classes for the word “Khadi” in five countries namely Germany, United Kingdom, Australia, Russia and China as well as in European Union.

Previously, KVIC had got the trademark registration for “Khadi” in Mexico in December 2020.

In the above mentioned countries, KVIC has been granted Khadi registration in various classes.

These classes pertain to Khadi fabric, Khadi readymade garments and a plethora of village industry products like Khadi soaps, Khadi cosmetics, Khadi incense sticks among others.