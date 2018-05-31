India Retains Position As Fastest Growing Economy, GDP Growth Accelerates To 7.7% In Q4

Many economists expect India's economy to grow more than 7 per cent in 2018-19

Highlights For the full year 2017-18, GDP grew 6.7% In 2016-17, economy has expanded at 7.1% Economists expect India's economy to grow more than 7% in 2018-19

India retained its position as the world's fastest growing major economy in the January-March quarter, well ahead of China. India's GDP or gross domestic product growth accelerated to 7.7 per cent in the March quarter - the fastest pace of growth in seven quarters. Strong growth in agriculture (4.5 per cent), manufacturing (9.1 per cent) and construction sectors (11.5 per cent) contributed to the overall growth. Growth for Asia's third-largest economy, reported by the Ministry of Statistics, trumped forecasts in a Reuters poll for annual growth of 7.3 per cent. GDP had grown at a revised 7 per cent in October-December quarter.

For the full year (2017-18), GDP expanded at 6.7 per cent, lower than the 7.1 per cent recorded in the previous year.

Tushar Arora, senior economist at HDFC Bank, said: "Today's GDP number is very comforting and should put a lot of concerns to rest. It seems like we have moved beyond the teething troubles related to GST implementation. The pick-up in investment activity (fixed capital formation) is also a good sign."



The faster pace of growth in the latest quarter might also strengthen expectations for a rate hike by the RBI later this year. "We expect RBI to revise its policy stance in June and follow it up with a hike of 25 bps in August policy," said Garima Kapoor, economist and vice president at Elara Capital.

