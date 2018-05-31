India Retains Position As Fastest Growing Economy, GDP Growth Accelerates To 7.7% In Q4

Highlights
- For the full year 2017-18, GDP grew 6.7%
- In 2016-17, economy has expanded at 7.1%
- Economists expect India's economy to grow more than 7% in 2018-19
For the full year (2017-18), GDP expanded at 6.7 per cent, lower than the 7.1 per cent recorded in the previous year.
Tushar Arora, senior economist at HDFC Bank, said: "Today's GDP number is very comforting and should put a lot of concerns to rest. It seems like we have moved beyond the teething troubles related to GST implementation. The pick-up in investment activity (fixed capital formation) is also a good sign."
The faster pace of growth in the latest quarter might also strengthen expectations for a rate hike by the RBI later this year. "We expect RBI to revise its policy stance in June and follow it up with a hike of 25 bps in August policy," said Garima Kapoor, economist and vice president at Elara Capital.
Many economists expect India's economy to grow more than 7 per cent in 2018-19, helped by a normal monsoon and a pickup in private investment.
Though global rating agency Moody's earlier this week cut its GDP growth forecast for India due to higher oil prices and tighter financial conditions, it still expects the country's GDP to expand by 7.3 per cent this fiscal year.
GDP growth in 2018-19 could get a boost from prospects of good monsoon, potentially brightening the outlook for agricultural output.
Economists also point out to many risk factors that could put downward pressure on GDP growth. Possibly, the biggest risk could be rising crude oil prices, which this month hit $80 a barrel, their highest since 2014. India meets 80 per cent of its oil needs from imports.
Domestic prices of petrol and diesel are near all-time highs, putting pressure on the government to bring down taxes on the fuels.
Rising oil prices could also weigh on the consumer demand, say economists. The government's Economic Survey, issued in January, estimated that every $10 per barrel rise in global oil prices cuts growth by 0.2-0.3 percentage points.
Higher crude oil prices have already hurt the rupee, which slumped to near a record low this month. It is down about 6 per cent so far this year against the US dollar.
Separately, infrastructure sector recorded a 4.7 per cent growth in April, as against 2.6 per cent a year ago, data released by government showed.