India Records Nearly 15% Rise In Export Of Agricultural, Processed Food Products In April-October

New Delhi: India has registered a significant surge in export of agricultural and processed food products in April-October period of current financial year 2021-22 (FY22), in comparison to the corresponding seven month period of last fiscal (FY21).

According to the Quick Estimates released by the Directorate General of Commercial Intelligence and Statistics (DGCI&S) on Friday, the overall export of Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) products witnessed 14.7 per cent growth in terms of US dollar during April-October this year over the same period of last fiscal.

APEDA functions under the Ministry of Commerce.

The overall export of APEDA products increased from $10,157 million to $11,651 million, it added.

Rice exports recorded a growth of 10.5 per cent in the first seven month of FY22.

The exports of fresh fruits and vegetables registered a 11.6 per cent growth; while shipment of processed food products like cereals preparations and miscellaneous processed items reported a growth of 29 per cent.

The country reported a significant 85.4 per cent jump in export of other cereals while the export of meat, dairy and poultry products witnessed an increase 15.6 per cent.

The cashew export witnessed a growth of 29.2 per cent in April-October 2021.