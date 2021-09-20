India Ranks 46th In Global Innovation Index

India has moved up in the Global Innovation Index rankings

India has been ranked 46th by the World Intellectual Property Organisation in the Global Innovation Index 2021 rankings, a significant jump of 25 places in six years, when the country was ranked 81st in 2015.

According to a statement issued by government think tank Niti Aayog, the improvement in India's rankings over the past six years is due to the availability of immense knowledge capital and a promising start-up ecosystem.

Policy led innovation has been key to India's success as an innovation hub, the statement said, adding that during the pandemic also it was innovation which had helped in maintaining a vibrant atmosphere in the sector, the think tank said.

Development of electric vehicles, biotechnology, nano technology and green energy projects, are some of the examples of innovation in India, Niti Aayog stated.