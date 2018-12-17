India Post Now Has An E-Commerce Portal: 5 Things To Know

India Post, under the Department of Posts, has a network of more than 1.5 post offices across the country

India Post has launched an e-commerce portal with an aim to provide an online marketplace to small artisans. India Post - which operates a network of more than 1.5 lakh post office in the country - will ship the products purchased through its e-commerce portal, ecom.indiapost.gov.in, through its Speed Post service, according to the Department of Posts (DoP)'s website - indiapost.gov.in. The e-commerce portal was launched by Minister of State (independent charge) for Communications and Minister of State for Railways Manoj Sinha on Friday, India Post said on microblogging website Twitter.

Here are five things to know about the India Post e-commerce portal, ecom.indiapost.gov.in:

1. Who can sell products?

The India Post e-commerce portal will provide an e-market place to sellers, especially rural artisans, self-help groups, women entrepreneurs, the Communications Ministry said in a statement. Besides, state and central public sector companies and autonomous bodies will also be able to sell products to buyers across the country using the new India Post portal, it noted.

2. How will products purchased through e-commerce portal be delivered?

The products purchased through the India Post e-commerce portal will be shipped through the postal department's Speed Post service, the statement noted.

3. Return of items

The newly-launched online marketplace (ecom.indiapost.gov.in) would also have the policy to return products by a customer, news agency Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) quoted Department of Posts Secretary Ananta Narayan Nanda as saying.

4. Seller registration

Registration of sellers on the India Post e-commerce portal is free for six months, he said.

5. Delivery charges

Mr Sinha, speaking to reporters after the launch on Friday, said a separate parcel directorate had been formed, which would decide on the rates of parcel and other related issues.

Meanwhile, Mr Sinha also launched a revamped website for lndia Post. The new India Post website is aimed increasing the department's digital reach across all devices including mobile phones, according to the statement.