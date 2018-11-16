India Post Payments Bank: Transaction Limit And Charges You Pay For Instant Money Transfer

Other than providing a free intra-bank fund transfer service to its customers, India Post Payments Bank also provides instant money transfer services. IPPB or India Post Payments Bank charges a fee ranging from Rs 2.5 to Rs 50 per transaction from its customers for instant money transfer through NEFT, RTGS and IMPS payments platforms, according to the government-owned payments bank's website - ippbonline.com. NEFT (National Electronic Funds Transfer), RTGS (Real Time Gross Settlement) and IMPS (Immediate Payment Service) are payments platforms that enable instant money transfer - also known as wire transfer - from one bank account to another through computer systems.
India Post Payments Bank instant money transfer - transaction limits and transaction charges
For NEFT transfers initiated from access points, India Post Payments Bank charges a fee of Rs 2.5-25 per transaction from its customers, according to its website. The bank charges a fee ranging from Rs 2.5 to Rs 20 for an NEFT transaction made through mobile banking, it noted.
|Mode of money transfer
|Transaction size (rupees)
|Charges at access point and doorstep (rupees)
|Charges for mobile banking (rupees)
|Intra Bank(IPPB account to IPPB account)
|Free
|Free
|Free
|IMPS
|Up to 2,000
|10
|5
|2,001-5,000
|20
|5
|Above 5,000
|50
|10
|NEFT
|Up to 10,000
|2.5
|2.5
|10,001 to 1 lakh
|5
|5
|1 lakh to 2 lakh
|15
|10
|Above 2 lakh
|25
|20
|RTGS
|2 lakh to 5 lakh
|25
|25
|Above 5 lakh
|50
|50
|(Source: ippbonline.com)
For instant fund transfer through RTGS, the payments bank - which started countrywide operations in September this year - charges a fee of Rs 25-50 per transaction, according to its website.
India Post Payments Bank customers are charged a fee of Rs 5-50 per transaction for instant money transfer through IMPS, according to the lender's portal.