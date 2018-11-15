10 Things To Know About Savings Accounts You Can Open At India Post Payments Bank

Balance in the India Post Payments Bank savings accounts fetches interest at the rate of 4%

India Post Payments Bank or IPPB, which started its countrywide operations in September 2018, offers three kinds of savings account at present. The payments bank offers three types of savings accounts - regular, digital and basic - and current account, according to India Post Payments Bank's website - ippbonline.com. IPPB, which aims to leverage the network of nearly 1.55 lakh post offices, is a government-owned payments bank which caters to urban and rural areas, with primary focus on the rural segment.