'India Outperforms In October,' Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Tweets

Nirmala Sitharaman tweeted about India's improving position on the Ease of Doing Business Index.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday tweeted about India's performance on economic front. In a series of tweets, Ms Sitharaman highlighted the government's performance in the month of October on issues ranging from foreign exchange reserves hitting record highs, to the rising number of direct tax payers, hike in employment, India's rank improving in World Bank's Ease of Dong Business Index and India opting out of the mega trade agreement Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP)

In a tweet she said, "India outperforms in October. Here are some highlights on the economic front. India jumps to 63rd rank in the Ease of Doing Business survey by the World Bank." In another tweet, Ms Sitharaman highlighted the number of taxpayers going up.

India outperforms in October. Here are some highlights on the economic front.



India jumps to 63rd rank in the Ease of Doing Business survey by the World Bank.

She also tweeted about the country's foreign exchange reserves rising to record high $440.751 billion for the week ended October 18.

The Reserve bank of India last month said that India's foreign exchange kitty swelled by $1.04 billion.

Forex reserves touch a new high.

Ms Sitharaman also highlighted about rising number of tax payers and rising employment levels citing the EPFO data.

Number of income tax payers jumps.

The Finance Minister also tweeted about the decision taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to stay out of the RCEP.

India kept national interest first at RCEP.

Fifteen Asian countries agreed terms on Monday for what could be the world's biggest trade pact, they said in a statement, but India delayed its decision on joining because of significant differences over tariffs and other issues.

The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) is backed by China and also brings in the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand.

