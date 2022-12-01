Unemployment Rises To 8%, Highest In 3 Months: Report

The urban unemployment rate rose to 8.96 per cent in November. (Representational)

India's unemployment rate rose to 8 per cent in November, highest in three months, from 7.77 per cent in the previous month, data from the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) showed on Thursday.

The urban unemployment rate rose to 8.96 per cent in November from 7.21 per cent in the previous month, while the rural unemployment rate slipped to 7.55 per cent from 8.04 per cent, the data showed.

The data from the Mumbai-based CMIE is closely watched by economists and policymakers as the government does not release its own monthly figures.

