India Is Committed To Support Dispute Resolution Sector, Says Foreign Secretary

"We have proactively reviewed and modernised our arbitration legislation reflecting international best practices to make sure that our laws stay up-to-date," Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said.

Mr Shringla was speaking at the third Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA)-India Conference.

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Saturday said that India is committed to support the dispute resolution sector and encourage development of the sub-continent as an important global hub for international arbitration.

Speaking at the third Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA)-India Conference, Mr Shringla said, "India is committed to supporting the dispute resolution sector and encouraging the development of the sub-continent as an important global hub for international arbitration."

"We have proactively reviewed and modernised our arbitration legislation reflecting international best practices to make sure that our laws stay up-to-date, and support the needs of users of arbitration," he added.

