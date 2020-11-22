India Is Committed To Support Dispute Resolution Sector, Says Foreign Secretary

Mr Shringla was speaking at the third Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA)-India Conference.

Speaking at the third Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA)-India Conference, Mr Shringla said, "India is committed to supporting the dispute resolution sector and encouraging the development of the sub-continent as an important global hub for international arbitration."

"We have proactively reviewed and modernised our arbitration legislation reflecting international best practices to make sure that our laws stay up-to-date, and support the needs of users of arbitration," he added.