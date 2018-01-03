India Inc Raises Rs 46,000 Crore Via Domestic Market In 8 Months Of FY17

As per the latest data available with the Securities and Exchange Board of India, the capital garnered by the listed companies through the Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) route stood at Rs 46,675 crore in the first eight months of 2017-18.
It was also more than five times the total amount raised in the entire 2016-17 which stood at Rs 8,464 crore.
The funds have been mobilised for business expansion, refinancing of debt, working capital requirements and other general corporate purposes.
QIP is an alternative mode of resource raising available for listed companies to raise funds from domestic market.
