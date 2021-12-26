Government Imposes Anti-Dumping Duty on Select Chinese Goods For 5 Years

Government has imposed anti-dumping duty on select Chinese products

Government has imposed anti-dumping duties on five Chinese products for five years as a measure to insulate local manufacturers from cheaper imports from that country.

The products on which anti-dumping duties have been imposed, include certain flat rolled products of aluminium, sodium hydrosulphite (used in dye making), silicone sealant (used in manufacturing of solar photovoltaic modules, and thermal power applications), hydrofluorocarbon (HFC) component R-32 and hydrofluorocarbon blends (both have uses in refrigeration industry).

These duties were imposed following recommendations of the commerce ministry's investigation arm Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR).

The DGTR in separate probes found that these products have been exported at a price below normal value in Indian markets, which has resulted in dumping.

The domestic industry has suffered material injury due to the dumping, the DGTR has said.

"The anti-dumping duty imposed under this notification (on Silicone Sealant ) shall be levied for a period of five years (unless revoked, superseded or amended earlier) from the date of publication of this notification in the Official Gazette and shall be payable in Indian currency," the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has said.

The CBIC has also imposed the duty on a vehicle component - axle for trailers.

Similarly it has also slapped the duty on imports of calcined gypsum powder from Iran, Oman, Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates (UAE) for five years.

While DGTR recommends the duty to be levied, the finance ministry imposes it.

Countries initiate anti-dumping probes to determine if the domestic industry has been hurt by a surge in below-cost imports. As a counter-measure, they impose duties under the multilateral World Trade Organisation regime.