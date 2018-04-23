India Highest Recipient Of Remittances In 2017, Receives $69 Billion: World Bank Global remittances are expected grow 4.6 per cent to $642 billion in 2018.

4 Shares EMAIL PRINT Remittances to India rose sharply by 9.9 per cent in 2017. Washington/New Delhi: India topped as the highest recipient of remittances globally in 2017, with its diaspora sending back $69 billion, a World Bank statement said here on Monday.



"Remittance inflows improved in all regions and the top remittance recipients were India with $69 billion, followed by China ($64 billion), the Philippines ($33 billion), Mexico ($31 billion), Nigeria ($22 billion), and Egypt ($20 billion)," the statement said.



Remittances to India rose sharply by 9.9 per cent in 2017, reversing the previous year's sharp decline, the report added.



Global remittances are expected grow 4.6 per cent to $642 billion in 2018, it said.



Remittances to low and middle-income countries rebounded to a record level in 2017 after two consecutive years of decline, says the World Bank's latest Migration and Development Brief.



"The overall recovery in remittances is better than we expected. It is driven by stronger growth in the European Union, the Russian Federation, and the United States. The rebound in remittances, when valued in US dollars, was helped by higher oil prices and a strengthening of the euro and ruble," said Dilip Ratha, lead economist at the World Bank in his blog.



"The global average cost of sending $200 was 7.1 per cent in the first quarter of 2018. The cost ranges from the most expensive average cost of 9.4 percent in Sub-Saharan Africa, to the lowest average cost of 5.2 percent in South Asia. The average cost is higher than the Sustainable Development Goal target of 3 percent in all regions," he said.



"While remittances are growing, countries, institutions, and development agencies must continue to chip away at high costs of remitting so that families receive more of the money. Eliminating exclusivity contracts to improve market competition and introducing more efficient technology are high-priority issues," Ratha added.



The Bank estimates that officially recorded remittances to low and middle-income countries reached $466 billion in 2017, an increase of 8.5 per cent over $429 billion in 2016.



Global remittances, which include flows to high-income countries, grew 7 percent to $613 billion in 2017, from $573 billion in 2016.



Remittances to South Asia grew a moderate 5.8 percent to $117 billion in 2017. Remittances to many countries appear to be picking up after the slowdown in 2016.



Remittances to the East Asia and Pacific region rebounded 5.8 percent to $130 billion in 2017, reversing a decline of 2.6 percent in 2016.



It said remittances to countries in Europe and Central Asia grew a rapid 21 percent to $48 billion in 2017, after three consecutive years of decline.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)



