India Has Sufficient Wheat To Meet Global Demand: Narendra Singh Tomar, Agriculture Minister

Agriculture Minister says India has sufficient wheat to meet International demand

India has sufficient wheat available and is ready to meet the global requirement, said Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar in an exclusive NDTV interview, replying to a question on the growing demand for Indian wheat in the International market following the Ukraine-Russia War.

The ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine has disrupted the supply of wheat in the International market as those two countries account for 29 per cent of global wheat exports.

When asked how the minister sees this new situation, he said, "in the present situation, India is fully prepared and ready to meet the wheat requirement in the International market. India has adequate availability of wheat."

Mr Tomar said agriculture exports were at 31 lakh 50 thousand crore last year, and wheat exports had increased by 54.50 per cent in the 2021-22 fiscal year.

"It is our endeavour that farmers get a good market, both their production and crop quality meet the global human standards. When exports increase, farmers also get a fair price for their crops," added the minister.

