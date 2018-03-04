India Exposure To US Government Securities Touches $144.7 Billion in 2017

India has been raising its holding of American government securities during last year except for a few months when the total exposure had declined.
Figures compiled by the US Treasury Department show that the holding of India went up to $ 144.7 billion in December last, an increase of little over $ 26 billion compared to the year-ago period. In December 2016, the exposure was just $ 118.2 billion.
While holding at the end of December is at a one-year high compared to December 2016, the exposure was slightly higher at $ 145.1 billion in September 2017.
In 2017, neighbouring China was the largest holder of US government securities with holdings to the tune of $ 1.18 trillion, followed by Japan at $ 1.06 trillion. At the third position was Ireland whose exposure rose to $ 326.5 billion.
As per the data, Cayman Islands was at the fourth position with holding worth $ 269.9 billion, followed by Brazil ($ 256.8 billion), the UK ($ 250 billion), Switzerland ($ 249.6 billion), Luxembourg ($ 217.6 billion), Hong Kong ($ 194.7 billion) and Taiwan ($ 180.9 billion).
Among the BRIC countries, India had the third largest exposure while that of Russia was lower at $ 102.2 billion.
Comments
"The previous survey, conducted as of June 30, 2016, measured the value of total foreign holdings of US securities at $ 17,139 billion, with holdings of $ 6,186 billion in US equities, $ 10,044 billion in US long-term debt securities and $ 909 billion in US short-term debt securities," the Treasury Department had said in a release
For the latest Election News & Live Updates from Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya log on to NDTV.com. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for updates.