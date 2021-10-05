India Exported 7.2 Million Tonnes Of Sugar In 2020-21

Sugar exports during 2020-21 touched record high

India exported an all-time high 7.23 million tonnes of sugar during the 2020-21 marketing year, which ended on September 30, 2021. Sugar marketing year runs from October to September.

The exports for 2020-21 were 20 per cent more than 5.9 million tonnes of sugar, which was exported during the 2019-20 marketing year. According to industry estimates, the rise in exports was mainly due to greater demand and adequate financial backing by the government.

Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA) has estimated that production is likely to be flat in the new marketing season of 2021-22.

According to All India Sugar Trade Association (AISTA) data, around 6 million tonnes of sweetener was exported with the help of government subsidy while 7.85 lakh tonnes was exported without subsidy during the recently ended marketing year.

India, which is the second largest sugar producer in the world after Brazil, exported the maximum volumes of the commodity to Indonesia, to the tune of 1.82 million tonnes.

Afghanistan, United Arab Emirates and Somalia were the other three countries, which received the maximum number of consignments of sugar from India, AISTA said.

In the recently commenced marketing year of 2021-22, export deals of about 15 lakh tonnes have taken place so far, the association said.