Government expects to bring LIC IPO by March 2022

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC), country's largest insurer, is likely to file a draft prospectus as early as end of this month and begin issuing public shares by mid-March, one government and two banking sources with direct knowledge of the matter in New Delhi and Mumbai told Reuters.

The listing of LIC is set to be India's biggest ever IPO, with the government aiming to raise up to Rs 90,000 crore from its stake sale.