India Delays Levying Retaliatory Tariff On US Goods To May 2

India has once again delayed the implementation of higher tariffs on some goods imported from the United States to May 2, according to a government order.

The new tariff structure was to come into force from April 1.

Angered by Washington's refusal to exempt it from new steel and aluminium tariffs, New Delhi decided in June last year to raise the import tax from August 4 on some US products including almonds, walnuts and apples.

But since then, New Delhi has repeatedly delayed the implementation of the new tariff.

