India Attracted Highest Ever FDI Inflow Of $81.72 Billion During 2020-21

India recorded highest ever FDI inflows during 2020-21

India attracted highest ever total FDI inflow of $81.72 billion during the financial year 2020-21, which is 10 per cent higher as compared to the corresponding fiscal of 2019-20, when the inflows were $74.39 billion.

In a statement issued by the Commerce Ministry, FDI equity inflow grew by 19 per cent in 2020-21 and were $59.64 billion, compared to $49.98 billion in 2019-20.

Computer software & hardware emerged as the top sector during 2020-21 with around 44 per cent share of the total FDI equity inflow followed by construction (infrastructure) activities (13 per cent) and services sector (8 per cent) respectively.

Major sectors namely construction (infrastructure) activities, computer software & hardware, rubber goods, retail trading, drugs & pharmaceuticals and electrical equipment have recorded more than 100 per cent jump in equity during 2020-21 as compared to the previous year.

Saudi Arabia has emerged as one of the top investor in terms of percentage increase during 2020-21 in India. It invested $2816.08 million in comparison to $ 89.93 million reported in the previous financial year, in India.

Increase in FDI equity inflow from the US and the UK were 227 per cent and 44 per cent respectively in 2020-21 compared to 2019-20.