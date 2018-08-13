NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Profit
Home | Aviation

AirAsia Independence Day Sale Offers Up To 45% Off On Flight Tickets

Independence Day 2018 sale of AirAsia: AirAsia India is offering up to 45% off on domestic flight tickets under its special Independence Day sale.

Aviation | | Updated: August 13, 2018 08:19 IST
Independence Day 2018 sale of AirAsia on flight tickets can be used for travel from February 19 onwards.

AirAsia India is offering up to 45 per cent discount on domestic flight tickets under its special Independence Day sale. AirAsia flight tickets under the Independence Day sale are available for Bengaluru, Kolkata, Amritsar, New Delhi, Ranchi and Hyderabad, among other destinations, the carrier said on its website airasia.com. AirAsia's offer on flight tickets is valid from now until August 19. The travel period of AirAsia's Independence Day sale on flight tickets is from February 19 - August 13, 2019. This offer on AirAsia flight tickets comes ahead of the 71st anniversary of Independence Day.

(This offer on AirAsia flight tickets comes ahead of the 71st anniversary of Independence Day.)

