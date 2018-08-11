Jet Airways, Air India, GoAir Offer Discount On Domestic, International Flight Tickets. Details Here

On the domestic front, Jet Airways is offering 10 per cent discount on flight tickets.

On the occasion of India's 72nd Independence Day, airlines have come up with discount offers on domestic and international flight tickets. Jet Airways has announced up to 30 per cent discount on international flight tickets and 10 per cent discount on domestic flight tickets under it's 'Freedom Sale' offer. Air India is offering attractive discount on flight tickets the across airline's network, said the carrier on Twitter. Domestic carrier GoAir also extended its 'Go Gr8 Festival Sale' offer till August 15, 2018.



Here are the offers on domestic and international flight tickets in detail:

Jet Airways' offer on flight tickets in detail:

Jet Airways has announced up to 30 per cent discount on international flight tickets under a special nine day 'Global Fare' sale offer. Jet Airways new offer is available for both economy and premium class flight tickets. The booking period of the offer will end on August 15, 2018. The airline has introduced new sale offer in order to celebrate India's 72nd Independence day, said the airline.

On the domestic front, Jet Airways is offering 10 per cent discount on flight tickets under it's 'Freedom Sale' offer. The offer is applicable on base fare in premiere and economy class. Travel period of the offer ends on September 30, 2018.

Air India's offer on flight tickets in detail:

Air India is offering discount on flight tickets across airline's network on the occasion of Independence Day, said the carrier. Air India's offer is available only for online bookings done at carrier's website - airindia.in. The sale offer is valid till August 15, 2018 and is applicable for travel within India and to/from India, said Air India. Customers can enter the promotion code 18INDAY in the promo code box in order to avail the discount.

GoAir's offer on domestic flight tickets in detail:

GoAir extended its 'Go Gr8 Festival Sale' offer till August 15. Under the offer, GoAir is offering domestic flight tickets at a starting price of Rs. 1,099 on up to 1 million seats. The travel period on the offer starts on September 11 and ends on December 31, 2018.