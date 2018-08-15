NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Profit
Home | Economy

Ayushman Bharat Scheme To Be Launched on September 25. 5 Things To Know

Modi's Ayushman Bharat scheme, touted as the world's largest healthcare scheme, aims to provide a coverage of Rs five lakh per family annually.

Economy | | Updated: August 15, 2018 14:36 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Ayushman Bharat Scheme To Be Launched on September 25. 5 Things To Know

Ayushman Bharat scheme is atechnology driven scheme.

In Independence Day speech, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that his government will launch the ambitious Ayushman Bharat healthcare scheme on September 25, 2018. Modi's Ayushman Bharat scheme, touted as the world's largest healthcare scheme, aims to provide a coverage of Rs five lakh per family annually. The target beneficiaries of the scheme are more than 10 crore families belonging to poor and vulnerable population based on SECC (Socio Economic Caste Census) database. A beneficiary covered under the scheme will be allowed to take cashless benefits from any public/private empanelled hospitals across the country.
5 things to know about Ayushman Bharat healthcare scheme:
  1. The government decided to start the Pradhan Mantri Jan Aroyga Abhiyan in order to provide good healthcare facilities to the poor and common people, so that they receive free health facilities in big hospitals and also for serious ailments. 
  2. Noting that Ayushman Bharat scheme is a technology driven scheme, Modi said starting from today, in the coming to four to five weeks, the testing of technology will be started and efforts were on to make it foolproof. 
  3. The Ayushman Bharat is a scheme of giving health assurance to 10 crore families or around 50 crore Indians of this country who will be given Rs 5 lakh cover per year.
  4. The Ayushman Bharat scheme aims to target the poor, deprived rural families and identified an occupational category of urban workers' families, 8.03 crore in rural and 2.33 crore in urban areas, as per the latest Socio Economic Caste Census (SECC) data.
  5. According to the official, as many as 22 states have preferred to run the scheme on "trust model". The Centre has allocated about Rs 10,000 crore for the project. The Health Ministry has launched a formal process to empanel public and private hospitals to achieve universal health coverage under the programme. (With PTI inputs)
     


NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Ayushman BharatAyushman Bharat scheme

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Kochi AirportNews in BanglaTamil NewsTrain StatusPNR StatusPrice ComparisonAmazon OffersFlipkart OffersZomato OffersGold Movie ReviewAshutosh Resigns

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.
Top