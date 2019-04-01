Here's How You Can Plan To Save Tax In New Financial Year 2019-20

Individuals earning Rs 2.5 lakh or more per annum are liable to pay income tax.

New financial year 2019-20 began today and to avoid last minute investment rush to save income tax, individuals should try and invest in financial products over a period of time, say financial experts. Currently, individuals earning Rs 2.5 lakh or more per annum are liable to pay income tax. Currently, there is no tax on annual income of up to Rs 2.5 lakh. If the income is between Rs 2,50,001 to Rs 5,00,000, then tax will be 5 per cent of total income exceeding 2,50,000. If the income is between Rs 5,00,001 to Rs 10 lakh, the tax will be Rs 12,500 plus 20 per cent of total income exceeding 5,00,000. There are various investment products like tax saving fixed deposit schemes, investments in public provident fund and buying insurance products etc, being offered by financial institutions to save income tax, say financial experts.

Here are few financial products that tax assessees can invest in to save income tax under various section of Income Tax Act:

Investment in Public Provident Fund (PPF): A minimum of Rs. 500 subject to a maximum of Rs 1,50,000 per annum can be deposited in PPF. The subscriber should not deposit more than Rs 1,50,000 per annum as the excess amount neither earns any interest nor is eligible for rebate under Income Tax Act.

Tax Saving Fixed Deposit schemes: Various banks offer tax saving fixed deposit scheme. One such scheme is State Bank of India's tax saving fixed deposit scheme. SBI's tax savings scheme 2006, a type of fixed deposit (FD) scheme, offers tax benefits of up to Rs. 1.5 lakh under Section 80C of Income Tax Act.

Premium on insurance policies: Premium paid on the life and medical/health insurance product also qualify for tax rebate under the section 80C of the income tax act.

EMIs paid towards buying a house: The interest portion of the EMI paid for the year can be claimed as a deduction from your total income up to a maximum of Rs 2 lakh under Section 24.

National Pension Scheme: The contributions can be claimed as a deduction under section 80C of the Income Tax Act.

Equity Linked Saving Schemes (ELSS): Investment in mutual funds linked to equity also offers tax rebate under section 80C for a lock-in period of three years, ICICI Bank noted on its website.

National Savings Certificate: NSC is a safe investment option, which is issued by the Post Offices. The NSCs are available for a period of five and ten years and there is no limit for investment. Investments can be made in the multiples of Rs 1,000, 5,000 or 10,000. However, a minimum amount of Rs. 500 is required. NSC fetches a return of 8 per cent for 5 years, according to indiapost.gov.in.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.