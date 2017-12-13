Income Tax-Saving Mutual Funds (ELSS): Income Tax Benefits, Lock-In Period, Other Details Financial planners suggest investors to opt for the SIP route to invest in equity linked savings scheme (ELSS) or income-tax saving mutual funds.

6 Shares EMAIL PRINT ELSS or tax-savings mutual funds have a lock-in period of three years. ELSS Funds: 5 Things To Know

Since



But remember that ELSS funds have a lock-in period of three years. The dividend option in ELSS funds helps the investor to realise gains even before redemption. Dividend income from equity mutual funds is tax-free, irrespective of when it is received.



SIP option in ELSS: Many investors rush to buy ELSS funds on a lumpsum basis to save tax. But financial planners suggest investors to opt for the SIP route to invest in ELSS. An SIP or systematic investment plan is an investment option offered by mutual funds under which an investor parks a fixed amount of money at regular intervals. By putting money in an ELSS over a period of twelve months, an investor is able to build a disciplined habit. Also, the investor is able to average out the buying price through SIP.



ELSS funds have the shortest lock-in period among other tax-saving investments such as PPF, NSC, NPS and tax-saving bank FDs.



Since ELSS funds invest in equities, returns are not fixed. But over the long-term, financial planners say, ELSS funds provide scope for higher returns as compared to other tax-saving investments.





The income tax saving season is upon us. Very soon, your employer will ask about your tax-saving investments. Investment in an income tax saving mutual funds ( ELSS or Equity-Linked Savings Scheme ), a mutual fund investment scheme that invests in equities, qualifies for tax exemptions under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act. Investments up to Rs 1.5 lakh in ELSS funds or income tax-savings mutual funds can be claimed for deduction in a financial year under Section 80C. ELSS funds also offer dividend options.Since ELSS funds or tax-savings mutual funds come under the category of equity mutual funds, any gain for equity mutual fund units (SIP or lumpsum) held for more than 12 months are considered a long-term capital gain. There is no tax on long-term capital gains from equity funds. For income tax purposes, a mutual fund scheme that invests 65 per cent or more of its portfolio in equities or equity-related instruments is considered equity funds.But remember that ELSS funds have a lock-in period of three years. The dividend option in ELSS funds helps the investor to realise gains even before redemption. Dividend income from equity mutual funds is tax-free, irrespective of when it is received.SIP option in ELSS: Many investors rush to buy ELSS funds on a lumpsum basis to save tax. But financial planners suggest investors to opt for the SIP route to invest in ELSS. An SIP or systematic investment plan is an investment option offered by mutual funds under which an investor parks a fixed amount of money at regular intervals. By putting money in an ELSS over a period of twelve months, an investor is able to build a disciplined habit. Also, the investor is able to average out the buying price through SIP.ELSS funds have the shortest lock-in period among other tax-saving investments such as PPF, NSC, NPS and tax-saving bank FDs.Since ELSS funds invest in equities, returns are not fixed. But over the long-term, financial planners say, ELSS funds provide scope for higher returns as compared to other tax-saving investments.