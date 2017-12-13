Fixed Deposits That Save Income Tax: Five Things To Know

Highlights
- Tax saving fixed deposits (FDs) are meant to be saved for 5 years
- One can get exemption of Rs 1.50 lakh under section 80C of I-T Act
- Only individuals and HUFs are allowed to save in tax saving FDs
Five things that you need to know about tax saving FDs
1. Unlike other fixed deposit (FD), the lock-in period of tax saving fixed deposits (FDs) is five years.
2. Only Individuals and HUFs (Hindu undivided family) can invest in the tax-saving fixed deposit (FD) scheme.
3. One of the major differences between normal fixed deposits (FDs) and tax-saving fixed deposit is that the former can be redeemed before maturity, while the latter can't be redeemed before 5 years.
4. Interest on fixed deposits will be taxable. So, while the amount of fixed deposit will be deducted from the taxable income, the income earned from the saving instrument is not deducted from the taxable income.
5. The interest rates on tax-saver term deposits depend on the duration for which the fixed deposit has been made.