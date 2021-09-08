1.19 Crore Income Tax Returns Filed For Current Fiscal, Daily Average At 3.2 Lakh

As many as 1.19 crore income tax returns (ITRs) for the current fiscal 2021-22 have been filed so far and more than 8.83 unique taxpayers have logged in to the income tax portal till September 7, said the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) - the apex body which heads the Income Tax (I-T) department. In a statement on Wednesday, September 8, the Income Tax department highlighted that a number of technical issues on the new ITR portal are being progressively addressed, to resolve any grievances at the earliest.

The I-T department added that the daily average of taxpayers logging into the portal has increased to 15.55 lakh in September 2021 and the daily average of returns on income filed for the current fiscal has increased to 3.2 lakh.

More than 76.2 lakh taxpayers have used the online utility of the portal to file the returns, according to the Central Board of Direct Taxes. An average of 8,285 notices for the e-proceedings are being issued and as many as 5,889 responses were filed this month on a daily basis.



More than 10.60 lakh statutory forms were submitted, including 7.86 lakh TDS statements, among other such documents. The Aadhaar- PAN linking has been done by around 66.44 lakh taxpayers, according to the government statement.

In 2019, software major Infosys was given a contract to develop the new income tax e-filing portal - www.incometax.gov.in, which was launched on June 7, 2021. Taxpayers reported glitches and technical difficulties since the day of the portal's launch.

Last month, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman summoned Infosys CEO Salil Parekh over the technical glitches issues that continue to plague the portal. The finance minister has given time till September 15 for resolving all issues.