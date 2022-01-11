Government Extends Income Tax Returns Filing Deadline To March 15, 2022

Government Extends Income Tax Returns Filing Deadline To March 15, 2022

Government has extended the deadline for filing income tax returns to March 15, according to a notification issued by the department of revenue of the finance ministry.

The income tax department also tweeted about the extension of return filing deadline.

The deadline has been extended due to difficulties being faced by the taxpayers due to the prevailing Coronavirus situation, the notification said, adding that the deadline has also been extended due to problems being faced while e-filing of various audit reports under the provisions of the Income Tax Act 1961.

