Government Extends Income Tax Returns Filing Deadline To March 15, 2022

Deadline for filing income tax returns has been extended to March 15, 2022

Government has extended the deadline for filing income tax returns to March 15, according to a notification issued by the department of revenue of the finance ministry.

The income tax department also tweeted about the extension of return filing deadline.

On consideration of difficulties reported by taxpayers/stakeholders due to Covid & in e-filing of Audit reports for AY 2021-22 under the IT Act, 1961, CBDT further extends due dates for filing of Audit reports & ITRs for AY 21-22. Circular No. 01/2022 dated 11.01.2022 issued. pic.twitter.com/2Ggata8Bq3 — Income Tax India (@IncomeTaxIndia) January 11, 2022

The deadline has been extended due to difficulties being faced by the taxpayers due to the prevailing Coronavirus situation, the notification said, adding that the deadline has also been extended due to problems being faced while e-filing of various audit reports under the provisions of the Income Tax Act 1961.