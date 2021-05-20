Deadline For Filing Income Tax Returns Extended Till September 30 Amid COVID-19

ITR Filing: The returns on income for financial year 2021-22 can be filed by September 30

Amid the severity of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country, the government extended the due date of filing income tax returns (ITR) for the financial year 2020-21 by two months till September 30, to provide relief to taxpayers. The Finance Ministry also extended the timelines for various tax compliances under the Income-Tax Act,1961, to address difficulties faced by taxpayers during the pandemic. (Also Read: New Income Tax E-filing Portal To Be Launched For Taxpayers On June 7 )



Granting major relief to taxpayers facing hardship due to the severe pandemic & in view of representations recd, the Central Govt extends certain timelines for compliances under IT Act. CBDT Circular No.9/2021 dated 20.05.2021 issued. Circular available on https://t.co/loEeiuxjTfpic.twitter.com/EFfzvCCRGD — Income Tax India (@IncomeTaxIndia) May 20, 2021



The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), the apex body which heads the Income Tax (I-T) department, also extended the ITR filing deadline for companies by a month till November 30. According to a statement released by the Ministry of Finance on Thursday, May 20, the deadline for issuing Certificate of Tax Deducted at Source in Form No 16 by employers to employees is extended by a month till July 15, 2021.

The timelines for various other tax compliances that have been extended by the government are as follows: